DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh skittled the West Indies for 111 in its first innings before enforcing the follow-on and having the visitors at 46-4 at lunch on the third day of the second test on Sunday.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan claimed his career best 7-58 as West Indies could only add 36 runs after resuming the day on 75-5, to trail the hosts by 397 runs after the first innings.

Mehidy's sixth five-for in just 18 test matches, was complemented by Shakib Al Hasan's 3-27 as the West Indies had no answer to the Bangladesh attack.

Shimron Hetmyer was the top-scorer for West Indies with 39 while Shane Dowrich made 37.

Captain Shakib al Hasan had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on, the first time Bangladesh has done so against any country in its 112 tests.

It quickly appeared the correct decision as the skipper made the breakthrough yet again in the first over, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite (1) leg-before wicket.

Fresh from his career best bowling, Mehidy Hasan (1-18) had Keiran Powell (6) stumped to keep Bangladesh on track on sweeping the series.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-11) then struck twice in consecutive overs to dismiss Sunil Ambris (4) and Roston Chase (3).

Shai Hope (18 not out) and Shimron Hetmyer (13 not out) saw the visitors through the morning session.

