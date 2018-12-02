The Tall Blacks have qualified for a fifth straight World Cup, and this time, they well and truly earned it.

A 97-74 thumping of an overmatched Syria in Wellington this afternoon confirmed the Tall Blacks' spot at the 32-team World Cup in China next August, having qualified from the Asian confederation with two games to spare.

In the past, qualification was simple – two teams made it out of Oceania, so Australia and New Zealand just had to show up to secure a spot amongst the world's best.

Now, playing in the Asian confederation, the Tall Blacks had to go through 10 games before booking their spot, and there can be no claims that they don't deserve it.

The win was their ninth on the trot since an opening defeat to South Korea, and that, plus an incredibly ugly win over Lebanon, have been the only blights on an otherwise incredibly successful campaign.

Qualification was always likely even with the Tall Blacks moving into the Asian qualification process, being a class above all bar a couple of Asian sides. However, by getting 10 games of competition, and the long-desired ability to play home games around the country, the qualification campaign has provided New Zealand basketball with more than just a World Cup berth.

Admittedly, the home fans probably would have liked to seen more competitive affairs. Christchurch spectators witnessed a 95-69 victory over Jordan on Thursday, and Wellington fans saw the Tall Blacks take a remarkable 31-5 lead at end of the first quarter.



The Tall Blacks were never going to lose either game, and they knew that as well, being happy to allow their three best players – Isaac Fotu, Tai Webster and Corey Webster – to sit out the window.

Add in Shea Ili being rested for today's clash, and it was clear the Tall Blacks weren't scared of Syria. They showed why in the first quarter, shooting at ridiculous percentages as they built a massive early advantage.

The lead got as big as 41 points, before Syria made the scoreline somewhat respectable, winning the fourth quarter 24-11 when head coach Paul Henare gave minutes to raw rookies in Tyrell Harrison, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Tom Vodanovich.

More than anything else, that was what today's clash was about, as well as many of the lopsided fixtures the Tall Blacks have encountered during their qualifying campaign. Many opportunities have been granted to players who otherwise wouldn't have experienced international basketball, and while many of the latest call-ups won't play at the World Cup, that experience will be valuable for their professional futures, and for growing the competition level and depth throughout New Zealand basketball.

There'll be more opportunities for that in the final two games of the qualification campaign in February, with the focus now on getting as high a seed as possible for the World Cup, as the Tall Blacks turn their gaze towards beating the best next year in China.