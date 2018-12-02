BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ahmed Hill scored 24 points to lead No. 13 Virginia Tech to a 94-40 win over Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

Bouncing back from a scoreless game Tuesday night at Penn State, Hill connected on 9 of 13 from the floor and tied a career high with six 3-pointers, helping the Hokies (6-1) rebound from a one-point loss to the Nittany Lions in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Hill's game was part of a record-setting evening for the Hokies, who set a school record by making 18 3-pointers against the Blue Devils (4-5). Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 18 points for Virginia Tech, hitting two 3-pointers, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ty Outlaw each hit three 3-pointers en route to double-figure games. Outlaw finished with 15 points, while Alexander-Walker added 14 for the Hokies, who shot 57.1 percent (36 of 63).

Virginia Tech's torrid shooting buried Central Connecticut State right from the start. The Hokies made 11 of their first 13 shots, including five 3s. Getting seven points from Blackshear, Tech used an 18-2 run to build a 15-point lead within the first eight minutes of the game and led 49-23 at halftime.

Playing its second game in three nights, CCSU never got untracked. The Blue Devils got a 3-pointer from Ian Krishnan to open the game, but made just eight of their final 26 shots in the first half and trailed for all but a minute in the game.

Joe Hugley led the Blue Devils with 13 points. They only shot 25.9 percent (14 of 54).

TIP-INS

Central Connecticut State: The Blue Devils, picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference, have some interesting pieces, but will need to keep guard Tyler Kohl on the floor for a longer stretch than Saturday. Kohl was ejected with 7:37 left in the first half after committing a flagrant 2 foul. Averaging 20 points per game entering the day, he did not score, missing all four of his attempts from the floor.

Virginia Tech: How good is Virginia Tech's perimeter talent? They have hit at least 10 3-pointers in six of seven games this season. Point guard Justin Robinson, who was averaging 16.2 points per game, scored only four against the Blue Devils but set a school record with 13 assists.

UP NEXT

Central Connecticut State: The Blue Devils return to action next Saturday when they play a home game against Penn State-Wilkes-Barre.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies take on VMI on Wednesday in the second of three straight nonconference home games.

___

