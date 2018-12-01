Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd has produced one of the howlers of the year.

Rudd completely misjudged an overhit pass from Birmingham's Maikel Kieftenbeld early in the second half of their Championship clash, and allowed the ball to slip between his legs and roll into the net.

Defender Kieftenbeld was left stunned with what happened and barely celebrated what was his first of the season.

The goal was the catalyst for Preston's fall as Birmingham added two more to claim the 3-0 victory.

The loss ended Preston's nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Preston manager Alex Neil backed his keeper after the loss, saying that he needs to move on from the error.

"As a professional player you know when you've made an error, you've just got to let it go - there is nothing you can do about it now." he said after the game.

"Declan needs to put it to the back of his mind and move on. We are certainly not going to make a scapegoat of him, he has made a mistake and it has cost us the first goal.

"We can go and repair that by maybe getting the next goal which we didn't do."

The fans on the other hand, weren't so understanding, and took to social media to express their frustrations.

"Thank you for ruining my Christmas Declan Rudd and you deserve every bit of abuse you receive," one comment read.

"Thousands of pounds per week. Anyone who offers sympathy is clueless. None from me."

So many to choose from, but this is probably the worst goal I’ve ever seen us concede. Eye melting 👀#pnefc #bfc #declanrudd https://t.co/Bg0Wd2z5RM — Jonny Nelson (@fulljonnynelson) December 1, 2018

Declan Rudd embarrasses us on a regular basis. Get rid. @pnefc — Dan (@wheels_456) December 1, 2018