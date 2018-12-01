The biggest boxing match of the weekend is finally here with Deontay Wilder putting his WBC title on the line against the returning Tyson Fury.

Wilder is the most accomplished American heavyweight of his era with a perfect 40-0 record and he'll look to keep his unblemished career in tact.

His opponent has returned to the pinnacle after sinking all the way to rock bottom, Fury will look to add the only belt that has eluded him with another historical upset.

The action gets underway at 3pm with the undefeated pair expected to enter the ring around 5pm.

Legends predict bloodbath

Los Angeles World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has recorded the lightest weight of his professional career after weighing in for his title defence against Britain's Tyson Fury on Saturday.

The 33-year-old American tipped the scales at 96 kgs before he meets Fury over 14 rounds at the Los Angeles Staples Centre.

Fury, the 30-year-old former champion who is fighting in only his second championship contest, weighed in 20 kgs heavier than the champion.

The Briton has been inactive for more than two-and-a-half years, during which time he has contemplated suicide and admitted to taking cocaine Wilder is unbeaten in 40 fights with 39 knockouts while Fury has not lost in 27 professional contests.

After an explosive face-off at Wednesday's press conference, the fighters were kept apart to avoid any rule-breaking behaviour.

"Talk is cheap, tomorrow is time," said Wilder, after removing a black mask he wore on stage at the LA Convention Centre.

"Actions speak louder than words so tomorrow I get to release everything inside of me. I can't wait.

"This is just another step for me getting to where I want to go. Like I said there will be one champion, one face, one name, and he goes by the name of Deontay Wilder." M

eanwhile a panel of seven decorated heavyweights believe Wilder will prove far too strong.

Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, Michael Spinks, James 'Buster' Douglas, Earnie Shavers and George Cooney collectively make the American the significant favourite.

While Lewis and Spinks struggled to separate them, the others — only the respected Cooney did not win a world heavyweight title — all confidently predicted a convincing victory for their compatriot, demonstrating the size of the task that Fury, 30, will need to overcome.

"Can Fury keep his hands up, protect himself, use that jab to keep Wilder away?" asked Cooney.

"That's the story. If he can't, Wilder's going to find that home plate. If Wilder finds that home plate, he's going to take Fury out."

Full fight card

Heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder (C) vs Tyson Fury

Super welterweight

Jarrett Hurd (C) vs Jason Welborn (for WBA, IBF, IBO super welterweight titles)

Heavyweight

Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman

Heavyweight

Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks

Light heavyweight

Adonis Stevenson (C) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (for the WBC light heavyweight title)