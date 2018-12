LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria has won a World Cup downhill for the second straight day.

Schmidhofer was even faster Saturday than she was in Friday's season opener with a time of 1 minute, 47.68 seconds.

Teammate Cornelia Hutter was second, 0.44 seconds behind. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was third, 0.47 seconds back.