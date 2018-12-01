OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ben Harpur scored his first NHL goal, Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots and the Senators spoiled Erik Karlsson's return to Ottawa by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday.

Karlsson, the former Senators captain, was playing his first game in Ottawa since he was traded to San Jose in the offseason. The team honored the two-time Norris Trophy winner with a video tribute during the first period.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Mikkel Boedker, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also scored as the Senators (12-12-3) won their third straight. Boedker added three assists for a four-point outing.

Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (12-10-5), who extended their losing streak to a season-high four games. Martin Jones made 21 saves.

Advertisement

The Senators took a three-goal lead at 4-1 with Stone's power-play goal four minutes into the third period. And Paajarvi made it 5-1, scoring into an empty net with over five minutes remaining.

Goodrow beat Anderson on a deflected shot in front to make it 5-2, but Ryan restored Ottawa's four-goal cushion one minute later.

Ottawa opened the scoring as Dzingel picked up his own rebound and beat Jones from a sharp angle for his 11th of the season.

San Jose tied the game with a power-play goal on a play that started with Karlsson and ended with a wide-open Thornton for an easy goal. But the Senators score twice in a span of 49 seconds to take a 3-1 lead.

Harpur, playing his 60th game, wristed a shot past Jones and Boedker, a former member of the Sharks, beat the San Jose goalie through the legs.

NOTES: Karlsson received a thunderous applause from the crowd of 17,531 during his video tribute, shown on the scoreboard at the first TV timeout. He acknowledged the crowd with a wave from the ice. ... Justin Falk, acquired by the Senators on Friday, played his first game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Montreal on Sunday.

Senators: At Montreal on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports