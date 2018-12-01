ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Nigeria won its 11th title in 13 editions of the Women's African Cup of Nations by beating South Africa in a penalty shootout in the final on Saturday.

The game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and although Nigeria missed its first penalty kick in the shootout, when Onome Ebi hit the post, South Africa missed twice and the Nigerians prevailed 4-3.

Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi pulled off the title-clinching save low to her right from Linda Motlhalo's final penalty for South Africa.

Nigeria is the dominant force in women's soccer in Africa and its triumph in Ghana was its third title in a row.

Both teams qualified for the Women's World Cup in France next year by making the final, as did Cameroon, which won the third-place game on Friday.

Asisat Oshoala missed a penalty in normal time for Nigeria when she dragged her 76th-minute spot kick wide, but the favorite ultimately prevailed to avenge a group-stage loss to the South Africans at the start of the tournament.

It was the fifth time South Africa has lost in a final and Banyana Banyana is still searching for a first African title.

