BRISTOL, England (AP) — Two Chinese snooker players have been handed long bans for fixing matches in one of the sport's biggest corruption scandals.

Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng admitted to manipulating the scores of matches in certain rankings tournaments from 2015-17, following an investigation resulting from suspicious betting patterns.

Yu, ranked No. 52, was handed a suspension of 10 years and nine months, and ordered to pay costs of 20,000 pounds ($25,000). He was involved in fixing five matches across five tournaments over a period of 2½ years to earn money for himself and friends, and also admitted to lying to investigators and betting on snooker when banned from doing so.

Cao, ranked No. 44, was banned for six years, with 3½ years of that ban suspended, for fixing the outcome of three of his matches in 2016, including one at the prestigious UK Championship. His suspension was reduced from six years because he showed remorse.

Advertisement

The bans were announced by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association on Saturday.

They are the longest suspensions for fixing since English player Stephen Lee was banned for 12 years in 2013.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports