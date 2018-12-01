It certainly wasn't quite Horn v Mundine or Wilder v Fury. But there was still plenty of interest in the second chapter of this weekend's boxing trilogy.

Code-hopping superstar Sonny Bill Williams faced off against Australian Bachelorette winner (from the Sophie Monk season) Stu Laundy in a four, two-minute round charity boxing bout on Saturday night, in an event called 'The Banger Under the Hanger'.

It was a gentle return to the boxing ring for All Blacks star Williams against the 44-year-old Laundy, a millionaire pub owner.

There were a few real punches — even a lifting tackle — but it was mostly play-acting as the pair headlined the event to raise money for homeless support charities the Exodus Foundation and Auckland City Mission.

Sonny Bill Williams lands a punch on Stuart Landry during the Banger Under the Hangar Charity Fight Night. Photo / Getty Images.

While Williams was 'counted' out by the referee, both fighters were declared the winner, with Laundy announcing his unofficial retirement from boxing straight after despite the code-hopping superstar reckoning his opponent had a "big future" in the sport.

"Firstly, I just want to commend Stu and everyone here for making this great night possible, we raised some good money for the serious cause that it was," Williams said after the fight.

Laundy praised Williams for accepting his invitation to fight.

"This (night) can't happen without him," the reality TV figure said.

"Sonny, you're a lifelong friend, thankyou.

"A couple of those punches really hit me. I hid it pretty well but they got me."