DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 80 and Mahmudullah was 75 not out as Bangladesh made steady progress by reaching 387-6 at lunch on the second day of the second test against West Indies on Saturday.

Shakib and Mahmudullah combined for a 111-run for the sixth stand after Bangladesh resumed the day on 259-5.

Liton Das then paced the innings with 54 ball-53 not out at the first interval of the day.

The only breakthrough for the visitors came through fast bolwer Kemar Roach (2-57) who had Shakib caught by Shai Hope at slip after the batsman hit six boundaries in an innings lasting for139 balls.

Advertisement

Mahmudullah remained untroubled throughout the session and added 86 runs with Das in an unbroken seventh wicket stand to keep Bangladesh ahead.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports