DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 19 points and 19 rebounds and Blake Griffin added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Chicago Bulls 107-88 Friday night.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Pistons, who have won four straight. Just as important for Detroit, coach Dwane Casey was able to use his reserves for most of the fourth quarter in the first game of a back-to-back. Detroit hosts Golden State on Saturday, with Stephen Curry expected to return to the Warriors' lineup.

Wendall Carter scored a career-high 28 points for the Bulls, who lost their fifth straight. Chicago also plays Saturday, traveling to Texas to face the Houston Rockets.

Jackson set the tone early, scoring eight points in the first four minutes to help Detroit to an early lead. He finished the half with 17 points and the Pistons led 55-40 at intermission.

Advertisement

Detroit had 27 rebounds in the half, including eight by Drummond. Chicago had 16 rebounds. The Pistons also hit eight 3-pointers, while the Bulls made just two shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulls adjusted at the start of the second half, running their offense through pick-and-rolls for Zach LeVine and Carter.

Carter had 15 points in the first 4:40 of the third quarter, with LeVine adding seven assists. That got Chicago within 62-57, but Carter committed his second and third fouls in the process.

Carter stayed in the game, but the Pistons began collapsing on him and were able to push the lead back to 79-61 before he scored again.

Detroit led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Bulls: Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said forward Lauri Markkanen practiced with the team on Thursday and took part in Friday's shootaround. Markkanen has missed the entire season with a sprained right elbow. ... The Bulls missed 17 of their first 19 3-point attempts.

Pistons: Blake Griffin scored 20-plus points for the 15th time in 19 games this season, while Drummond had his 10th game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Houston on Saturday.

Pistons: Host Golden State on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports