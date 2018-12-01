PHOENIX (AP) — Suns guard Devin Booker was sidelined for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic because of a left toe injury.

Booker is the Suns' leading scorer at 24.5 points per game. His seven assists per game also leads the team.

Phoenix was also without forward T.J. Warren, who is out with right ankle soreness. Warren's 17.7 points per game are second-highest on the team.

Rookie Elie Okobo was starting in place of Booker, and second-year forward Josh Jackson replaced Warren.

