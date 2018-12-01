COMMENT: By David Skipwith

Shaun Johnson's acrimonious exit from the Warriors has left coach Stephen Kearney in urgent need of finding a replacement to step up and fill the No 7 jersey next season.

But the Warriors may look to rely on the rising young playmakers already on their books rather than go to market for a big name replacement and instead look to bolster other areas of their playing roster.

Versatile Kiwi international Peta Hiku looms as the man most likely to fill in at No 6 alongside senior playmaker Blake Green, but Kearney may be tempted throw opportunities to emerging rookie trio Chanel Harris-Tavita, Hayze Perham and new Penrith recruit Adam Keighran.

In doing so, the club would then be in a position to spend the million dollar salary cap injection gained from Johnson's departure in strengthening their forward pack and other areas where they are short on depth.

Teenage pair Harris-Tavita and Perham, along with 21-year-old Keighran, are yet to play first grade, but could each be given their chance to prove their credentials through the Warriors' pre-season trials against Melbourne and Wests Tigers next February.

Application and attitude at training over the summer are sure to have a bearing on who gets first crack, while Hiku is the obvious contender among the current roster to start next year's campaign at five-eighth.

Peta Hiku. Photo / Photosport

Beyond that quartet, the Warriors haven't given up hope of luring New Zealand-born and former Australian Schoolboys halfback Dylan Brown home from Parramatta.

The Eels on Thursday tried to warn rival clubs off attempting to poach the 18-year-old, issuing a statement saying he was locked in until the end of 2020.

However, that is a loose interpretation of Brown's current deal, with the player in fact having the option in his favour to stay or depart Parramatta after next season.

But unless Brown sought and was granted an early release from the Eels, it seems unlikely he could land at Mt Smart next year.

Te Maire Martin may be another potential recruit, with the 23-year-old apparently on the outer at the Cowboys and facing a battle to win a spot in the halves ahead of Michael Morgan and new sensation Jake Clifford. The Warriors almost had the former Kiwi international last year before he joined North Queensland, with his three-year deal expiring at the end of next season.

But the Warriors could decide to follow Melbourne's lead in relying on a combination of young players to get them through 2019.

In their first campaign without Cooper Cronk, Storm coach Craig Bellamy tried and tested a variety of combinations alongside gun five-eighth Cameron Munster.

Brodie Croft started the year in the No 7 jersey and was recalled to the side for their grand final defeat to the Roosters, with Ryley Jacks taking over the reins through the middle rounds, before Jahrome Hughes was also given his shot late in the season.

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney chats to Shaun Johnson. Photo / Getty

Now, while the Warriors are still a long, long way from rivalling the Storm in terms of status and consistency, they could adopt a similar philosophy to get by in the short-term.

Testing out the likes of Harris-Tavita, Perham, and Keighran would uncover whether any are in fact potential long-term solutions to the halfback riddle.

The club could then focus their attention on two other areas where they appear light on muscle and consistency – front-row and centre.

With James Gavet having been released to join Newcastle, the Warriors could use another strong metre-eater in the pack.

With the Knights having poached David Klemmer from Canterbury and the Bulldogs having picked up Dylan Napa from the Roosters as a replacement, there don't appear to be any more big name props currently available for sale.

Manly coach Des Hasler has refused to let Martin Taupau escape, but it's understood the Sea Eagles could be prepared to part with Addin Fonua-Blake.

Melbourne is also keen to offload trimmed-down big-bopper Sam Kasiano. The 28-year-old may not be the ideal signing, but he could potentially do a job in the short term.

Meanwhile, out on the fringes, the Warriors could also use some class.

Left centre Solomone Kata has recently been handed a one-year contract extension through until the end of 2020, but has so far failed to kick on in the impressive way wings David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo have.

This season, Hiku showed moments of brilliance on attack but struggled defensively on the right-edge, and may find himself moved closer to the action on a fulltime basis.

Whether any of those areas of concern are addressed any time soon remains to be seen, but in releasing Johnson, the Warriors could make a play for more than one or two players.