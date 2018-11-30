MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Eibar 1-0 in the Spanish league on Friday, ending an 11-match winless streak.

Adrian Embarba scored from close range in the 53rd minute to give Rayo its first victory since September in all competitions.

It was Rayo's first win in eight matches this season at its Vallecas Stadium in Madrid.

The result left the promoted club second-to-last in the league standings with 10 points from 14 matches, three points from safety.

Eibar, 10th in the standings, was coming off a 3-0 rout of Real Madrid in the previous round.

Sevilla leads the league with 26 points, one more than Barcelona and two more than Atletico Madrid.

