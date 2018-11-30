MUNICH (AP) — Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has been elected in a close vote to lead shooting's world governing body, the ISSF.

The ISSF says Lisin won a 148-144 vote over Luciano Rossi of Italy on Friday. Both were ISSF vice presidents.

Lisin is the shooting body's first new president in 38 years, succeeding Olegario Vazquez Rana of Mexico.

Forbes lists Lisin, a steel magnate, as Russia's richest man with an estimated wealth of $19.1 billion. He is a member of the International Olympic Committee marketing committee.

Lisin joins fencing president Alisher Usmanov as wealthy Russian businessmen running Olympic sports federations.

Rossi was a candidate after serving a 20-week ban this year for breaking ISSF ethics rules. The original three-year ban was cut by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

