MOSCOW (AP) — Spartak Moscow is facing punishment from UEFA after a fan ran onto the field during a Europa League game to confront the team captain.

The bearded fan in Spartak colors ran up to midfielder Denis Glushakov in the 70th minute of Spartak's game against Rapid Vienna. Glushakov shoved him away before other players and security took the fan off the field.

Russian state news agencies have reported the fan was later arrested. UEFA has charged Spartak over the "field invasion." The case will be heard Dec. 13.

Spartak was leading 1-0 at the time of the interruption but went on to lose 2-1 and now sits last in Europa League Group G.

Many Spartak fans have accused Glushakov of helping to force out the popular coach Massimo Carrera, who was fired last month.

