BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Jordan Ratinho scored 19 points, Frankie Ferrari had 14 points with nine assists and San Francisco pulled away in the second half for a 76-58 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

Charles Minlend added 16 points and Matt McCarthy had 11 as the Dons (7-0) continued their best start since 1980.

San Francisco advanced to Saturday's championship game against No. 21 Buffalo (6-0), a 96-77 winner over Milwaukee.

Kevon Harris scored 18 points to lead Stephen F. Austin (4-2), which will face Milwaukee in the consolation game Saturday.

San Francisco has won six of its seven games by 18 or more points. The Dons entered Friday's game ranked second nationally in scoring defense and held the Jacks to 24 points on 36 percent shooting in the second half.

Nathan Bain hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get the Panthers within 37-34 at halftime.

