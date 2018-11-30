The Black Ferns Sevens have proven why they are the world's best yet again, taking a two from two win in the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.

The second tournament of the series in Dubai came down to a Cup final between New Zealand and Canada - the only two unbeaten sides in the tournament.

After a close-fought first half, New Zealand broke Canada's winning streak of the tournament to take a 26-14 victory and the Dubai win.

Scoring two tries, Tyla Nathan-Wong was named Player of the Final, while captain Sarah Goss won Player of the Tournament.

Advertisement

Captain @Sgoss10 reacts to winning the #Dubai7s after beating @rugbycanada 26-14 Posted by World Rugby Sevens on Friday, 30 November 2018



The New Zealand women's sevens side went into the second tournament of the series in Dubai as standing leaders after claiming victory at the HSBC USA Women's Sevens in Glendale in October - and left with another tournament title.

With two titles from just two tournaments of the season so far, the Kiwi women sit at the top of the standings with 40 points. Canada is on 34 and USA on 32.

The Black Ferns Sevens cruised through the first day of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, going into the finals as an unbeaten side.

Just as they did on day one, the world's best women's sevens team won all of their match ups on day two, firstly scoring a 31-0 victory over Russia in the quarter finals. It was in this match that Michaela Blyde - two-time World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player of the Year title holder - became the fifth women's player to record a century of tries.

REACTION 🎥 We chat to Michaela Blyde after notching up her 100th Series try 🎉 Tune into World Rugby Sevens at 10.28pm NZT as the #BlackFerns7s take on USA in the Cup semifinal 🏆 #Dubai7s Posted by Black Ferns on Thursday, 29 November 2018



They continued to keep their opposition off the score board, beating USA 22-0 in the semifinals to secure a spot in the cup final against Canada at 2.15am today (NZT).

The Dubai tournament is the second of the women's HSBC Sevens Series, with four more to go. Their next tournament of the series is in Sydney between February 1-3.

The broadcasting of the world sevens series has not been without technical difficulties.

Viewers experienced live online coverage dropping out during the first day of the women's tournament on Thursday and "Geographic Restriction" blocking online coverage with it being broadcast on Sky.

Kiwi fans were also unable to watch the All Blacks Sevens take on Spain at 9.22pm on Friday (NZT) on their first day of their tournament because of a loss of power at the venue.

The New Zealand men's team started their campaign with a 28-7 win over Wales, followed by a 28-17 victory against Spain. Their third Pool C match up was scheduled for 3.22am today (NZT), against USA.

Black Ferns Sevens 2018-2019 schedule

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 20-21 October, Glendale - WINNERS

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 29-30 November, Dubai - WINNERS

Fast Four tournament, 26-27 January, Hamilton

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 1-3 February, Sydney

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 20-21 April, Kitakyushu

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 11-12 May, Langford

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, 31 June - 2 July, Paris