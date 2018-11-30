PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The South African rugby union says 1995 World Cup winner Naka Drotske has been shot in a robbery and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SA Rugby says Drotske and another former Springboks player, Os du Randt, were victims of the robbery at a house near the capital Pretoria on Thursday night.

News24 says Drotske was shot three times after armed men broke into his brother's house in the Roodeplaat Dam area north of Pretoria. News24 says Drotske was shot at least once in the chest. A later report said the 47-year-old Drotske was stabilized in the hospital intensive care unit but still needed surgery. Du Randt was unharmed.

Drotske and du Randt were part of South Africa's '95 World Cup-winning squad. Du Randt won the World Cup a second time with the Springboks in 2007.

Drotske played 26 tests for the Springboks from 1993-99. He coached the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs, his former provincial team, from 2007-15.

