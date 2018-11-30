EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oscar Klefbom scored his second straight game-winning goal and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.

Klefbom broke a 2-all tie with 2:20 remaining on his power-play drive from the point.

Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers, who are 3-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock.

Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter had the goals for the Kings, who won their previous two games.

Advertisement

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick made his first start since Oct. 23. He missed 15 games due to surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

Edmonton started the scoring 1:21 into the first period as Puljujarvi poked in the rebound of Drake Caggiula's shot past Quick. The call withstood a coach's replay challenge for goaltender interference.

The Oilers added to their lead midway through the period on the power play when Chiasson, who came to the team on a training camp tryout, scored his 11th of the season on a rebound from his knees.

Los Angeles got one back with six minutes left in the first when Brown beat goalie Mikko Koskinen on a one-timer from the top of the circle for his eighth goal.

The Kings tied it on a two-man advantage with 31 seconds left in the first on a goal by Carter, their first power-play goal on the road this season.

It looked as though Los Angeles grabbed the lead early in the third on a goal by Tyler Toffoli, but the play was deemed offside following a coach's challenge.

NOTES: It was the second of four meetings between the teams this season. The Kings won the first one 5-2 four days ago. ... Los Angeles assigned goalie Peter Budaj to Ontario of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

Kings: Conclude a three-game Western Canada road trip in Calgary on Friday.

Oilers: Close out a three-game homestand Saturday against Vegas.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports