OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist. Drake Batherson and Magnus Paajarvi also scored as the Senators won their second consecutive game.

It was Anderson's 10th win this season, his first shutout since Dec. 16 and the 41st of his career.

Henrik Lundqvist had a rough start but finished with 31 saves for New York.

Advertisement

Trailing 2-0, the Rangers thought they had cut the Senators' lead in half near the midpoint of the second period but the goal was waved off because the referee had blown the whistle prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

With the Senators dominating most of the action, Colin White nearly made it 3-0 when he rang a shot off the post.

Ottawa did go ahead 3-0 late in the second after an impressive passing display that ended with Duchene scoring his team-leading 12th.

With an assist on Duchene's goal, Ryan Dzingel picked up his 100th career point.

The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Batherson scored his third of the season 2:06 in off a great pass from Duchene. Paajarvi made it 2-0 at 14:35 with his second of the season and first point in 11 games as he slipped a shot under Lundqvist's right arm.

NOTES: Max McCormick was a healthy scratch for the Senators.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Play at Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, marking the return of former Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports