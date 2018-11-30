BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Raiquan Clark scored 27 points, including 20 in the second half, as LIU Brooklyn beat Albany 80-77 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic on Thursday.

The Blackbirds (4-3) will take on Marist in the Samson Bracket championship game Friday, while Albany (2-5) will play Dartmouth.

Jashaun Agosto added 17 points, Julian Batts 14 and Ty Flowers 10 with nine rebounds for the Blackbirds.

LIU trailed 32-23 at halftime after shooting just 22 percent but bounced back to shoot 61 percent in the second half. LIU Brooklyn forced the Great Danes into 26 turnovers.

Ahmad Clark scored 24 points, Cameron Healy 22 and Adam Lulka added 15 points and 13 rebounds for his first Albany double-double.

Batts had a 3-pointer and three free throws in a 10-0 run that gave LIU Brooklyn a two-point lead with 3:54 to go. The game was tied twice after that until Batts converted a 3-point play with 1:37 left to lead 78-75 then, after Lulka scored with 28 seconds left, Agosto made 2 of 4 free throws sandwiched around an Albany turnover. Albany's Devonte Campbell missed a last-second half-court shot.