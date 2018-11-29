The Warriors' search to replace Shaun Johnson continues.

Parramatta young gun Dylan Brown was believed to be at the top of the list for the Warriors as a long-term replacement for Johnson, with the New Zealand-born 18-year-old reportedly lined up as a target.

Brent Read, chief rugby league writer at The Australian, last night took to social media, saying sources suggest the Warriors are prepared to throw big money to lure Brown back across the Tasman on a mammoth long-term contract.

However, the Eels have responded to speculation with a pointed response, saying that Brown is under contract until 2020.

"In response to recent speculation about Dylan Brown, the Parramatta Eels Club can confirm Dylan is under contract to our Club until the end of the 2020 season," the club said in a statement.

Warriors have identifed Parramatta youngster Dylan Brown as a preferred signing. Belief is youth is way forward given they already have RTS, Green and Luke in their spine. Sources suggest they are wiling to offer a 6 year, multi-million dollar deal. — Brent Read (@brentread_7) November 28, 2018

While the sort of money Read describes sounds unlikely, as the events over the past few days have proven, anything is possible in rugby league.

Brown - a strong defender and organiser - is believed to have been identified by Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan as a candidate to fill the gap left by Johnson's departure.

But the Eels' response suggests they are intending on battling to hold on to the talented young halfback.

The Warriors are not placing all their eggs in one basket however and are exploring multiple options, with Cowboys youngster and former Kiwis playmaker Te Maire Martin also believed to be another player of interest.