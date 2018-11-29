CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points, Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 and the Charlotte Hornets avenged a loss to Atlanta with a 108-94 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Hawks topped the Hornets 124-123 on Sunday night at home when John Collins blocked Kemba Walker's shot at the buzzer. But this one wasn't close.

Charlotte (11-10) limited Atlanta to 34 percent shooting from the field to move back above .500 on the season and improve to 8-3 at home.

Hornets star Kemba Walker, who came in averaging 27.9 points per game, finished with 19 points while battling through an off shooting night. He was 6 of 19 from the field and 6 of 10 from the foul line.

Trae Young had 18 points for the Hawks, who were coming off a 115-113 win at Miami on Tuesday night.

TIP INS

Hawks: Opened by making four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc but finished the game 11 of 44. ... In the fourth quarter, the rookie Young pulled one over on Tony Parker when he stripped the ball away on a drive and then threw it off Parker's leg as he was going out of bounds.

Hornets: Malik Monk left in the second half with a quad contusion. ... Frank Kaminsky continued to see extensive minutes off the bench ahead of Willy Hernangomez. Kaminsky finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Thunder on Friday night.

Hornets: Host Jazz on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports