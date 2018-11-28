Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will duke it out with front-rower Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and second-rower Kevin Proctor for the 2018 Kiwis Player of the Year Award.

The trio are among the finalists announced today for 13 New Zealand Rugby League awards categories, with Kiwi Ferns co-captain Honey Hireme, Brisbane NRL grand final winner Kimiora Nati and Warriors prop Aieshaleigh Smalley contenders for the Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year gong.

Kiwis debutants Joseph Manu, Ken Maumalo and Broncos flyer Jamayne Isaako will face-off for the Kiwis Rookie of the Year award – all three having had outstanding campaigns with their respective clubs and flourishing in their debut international seasons.

Last year's Junior Player of the Year, Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i won the award as a 19-year-old and is still eligible this year following a break-out season that saw him captain the Junior Kiwis and make his senior test debut agains England.



Papali'i faces challenges from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Taranaki-born Mawene Hiroti, as well as Warriors teammate Joseph Vuna.

Award winners will be announced on December 12.

Kiwis Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Penrith Panthers)

Kevin Proctor (Gold Coast Titans)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Honey Hireme (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Kimiora Nati (Brisbane Broncos)

Aieshaleigh Smalley (NZ Warriors)

Kiwis Rookie of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Ken Maumalo (NZ Warriors)

Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane Broncos)

Kiwi Ferns Rookie of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Onjeurlina Leiataua (NZ Warriors)

Masuisuimatamaalii Tauasa-Pauaraisa (NZ Warriors)

Junior Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Mawene Hiroti (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Joseph Vuna (NZ Warriors)

Isaiah Papali'I (NZ Warriors)

Pirtek Female Volunteer of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Debbie Neylon-Kennedy (Southern, Canterbury)

Michelle Harding (Southern, Canterbury)

Hana Kakoi (Southern, Canterbury)

Denise Proctor (Northland, Nga Tama Toa)

Junie Shelford (Northland, Takahiwai)

Sariah Matautia (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Agnes Koti (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Karen Gibbons (Akarana, Auckland)

Rose Nahu (Upper Central, Bay of Plenty)

Ally Tamihere (Mid Central, Gisborne Tairawhiti)





Pirtek Male Volunteer of the Year 2018

Finalists:

David Field (Southern, Canterbury)

Tony Grenfell (Southern, Canterbury)

Chris Perriam (Southern, Southland)

Peter Kerridge (Southern, West Coast)

Josh Cleaver (Mid Central, Taranaki)

Lawrence Erihe (Mid Central, Manawatu)

Frank Proctor (Northland, Nga Tama Toa)

Nick Waihi (Northland, Marist Brothers)

Tim Tapaki (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Carl Gribble (Akarana, Auckland)





Grassroots Club of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Wairau Taniwha (Southern, Tasman)

Lonestar Cowboys (Southern, Southland)

South Pacific Raiders (Southern, Otago)

Rolleston Warriors (Southern, Canterbury)

Takahiwai Warriors (Northland)

Otahuhu Rugby League Club (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Manurewa Rugby League Football & Sports Club Inc (Counties Manukau, Auckland)



Domestic Coach of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Rusty Matua (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Tusa Lafaele (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Keith Hanley (Akarana, Auckland)



Match Official of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Gary Smallridge (Southern, Canterbury)

Owen Harvey (Southern, Canterbury)

Chris MacMillan (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Paki Parkinson (Upper Central, Bay of Plenty)



NZ 16s Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Sione Moala (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Quinnlan Tupou (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

Lani Graham-Taufa (Akarana, Auckland)



NZ 18s Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Kayal Iro (NZ Warriors)

Tyler Slade (NZ Warriors)

Mahuta Ngataki-Matthews (Upper Central, Waikato)



NZRL Premier Player of the Year 2018

Finalists:

Drew Radich (Counties Manukau, Auckland)

James Baxendale (Southern, Canterbury)

Francis Leger (Akarana, Auckland)