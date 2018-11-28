POLTAVA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian club Vorskla Poltava says it can't guarantee it will be able to play Arsenal in Kiev on Thursday after UEFA moved the game.

The Europa League game was moved from Poltava to the capital on Tuesday after the Ukrainian parliament voted to introduce martial law in parts of the country, not including either city.

Vorskla vice president Oleh Lysak says the club hasn't received confirmation from the Olympic Stadium that it will host the game. There are also unresolved questions about how ticket sales for two stadiums can be managed.

Lysak says "the Olympic Stadium hasn't given us any kind of confirmation or any other kind of answer."

