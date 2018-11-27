Warriors CEO Cameron George has announced that halfback Shaun Johnson has been granted an early release from his contract with the NRL club.

This comes after Johnson, who signed a two-year million-dollar deal with the club in 2017, requested the release on Tuesday.

George said the release was effective immediately.

"Yesterday (head coach) Stephen Kearney, (recruitment manager) Peter O'Sullivan and I met with Shaun and his manager Peter Brown," he said.

Advertisement

"During the meeting Shaun clearly demonstrated to us that he didn't want to be at the club in 2019.

"On the basis of what Shaun told us, we are not going to compromise our culture on and off the field with people who do not wish to represent our club, members and fans in the way we expect.

"Everything we do is about the club being first and what's best for our future, our development and ultimately our results.

"While it's disappointing it has come to this, we must acknowledge the contribution Shaun has made to the Vodafone Warriors. We're proud of what he has achieved at the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Johnson finishes his Vodafone Warriors career with 917 points from 162 appearances.

--MORE TO COME