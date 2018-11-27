Brace yourselves Warriors fans – the Auckland based NRL club are set to pull the trigger on out of favour superstar Shaun Johnson.

The gripping soap opera featuring the 28-year-old halfback and Penrose-based franchise is on the verge of its stunning conclusion with the club announcing they will hold a press conference at 10.45am to clarify Johnson's future.

It's expected the Warriors will confirm Johnson has been released from the final year of his million dollar per season contract after his request was initially denied yesterday.

As first reported by the Herald, a disgruntled Johnson met with Warriors boss Cameron George and coach Stephen Kearney on Tuesday morning and asked to be granted an immediate release.

It's unclear where the former Golden Boot winner might land but Cronulla are believed to be the early front-runners among a group of at least four clubs willing to bid for his services.

St George Illawarra have also emerged as a potential destination with news overnight out of Sydney that star playmaker Gareth Widdop has sought a release from the last three years of his contract to return home to England.

Photo / Getty

The Warriors initially dig their heels in refusing to release Johnson but it's believed the situation has become untenable and the break-up now appears the best and only option for both parties.

The developments come after the club announced last month that they had informed Johnson and his agent that they were in no rush to re-sign the mercurial playmaker beyond next season.

The club have not yet ruled out re-signing Johnson but he was told he was free to test his value and explore his options on the open market.

The Warriors are believed to have plans in the pipeline to replace the 162-game veteran long-term but is unclear who they plan on placing in the halves alongside five-eighth Blake Green next season.

