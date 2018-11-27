PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have recovered from minor injuries and are fit to start against Liverpool in a crucial Champions League match on Wednesday.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel told a press conference on the eve of the game at the Parc des Princes that the pair are in good form and trained normally on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuchel said: "No problem, they will start tomorrow."

Mbappe and Neymar sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over Toulouse in the French league and were doubtful for the match against Liverpool after they picked injuries with their national teams during friendly games.

Neymar limped off with a right adductor problem while playing with Brazil against Cameroon and Mbappe sustained a shoulder injury against Uruguay.

PSG enters the crucial match at Parc des Princes with five points in Group C, one behind leaders Liverpool and Napoli. A victory would put the French club back in position to advance with another win in its final game.

