MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad's winless streak at home is finally over in the Spanish league.

Real Sociedad defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 on Monday to win for the first time in six matches at its Anoeta Stadium.

The club had lost twice and drawn three times this season at the newly renovated stadium in the city of San Sebastian.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in 37th minute the David Zurutuza in the 47th to give Real Sociedad its second straight win and extend its unbeaten streak to four matches in all competitions.

The result moved Real Sociedad to eighth place in the league, seven points from leader Sevilla.

Celta, which drew with Real Sociedad 1-1 at home in a Copa del Rey match this month, dropped to 15th place, three points from the relegation zone.

The team from Vigo was debuting Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, who replaced fired Argentine manager Antonio Mohamed.

Maxi Gomez scored Celta's lone goal in the 82nd.

