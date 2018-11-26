BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Luis Suarez will be sidelined for two weeks because of a right knee injury.

The club said on Monday Suarez will undergo stem cell treatment on the injury.

Reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and midfielder Arthur also are nursing injuries.

Cillessen has a small muscle tear in his right leg and will be out from two to three weeks. Arthur has an abductor strain that will keep him from playing at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Barcelona earlier said midfielder Rafinha will need surgery because of a torn ligament in his right knee and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports