Former Wallabies players have called for immediate changes in the Australian side, slamming under fire head coach Michael Cheika for having "too much control".

The Wallabies closed a shocking season of results on Saturday, with a 37-18 defeat to England – their ninth loss from 13 Tests in 2018.

Cheika's side, who look a long way off replicating their 2015 World Cup heroics just 10 months from next year's event in Japan, now hold a winning ratio of just 30 per cent - the worst success rate since 1958.

Kyle Sinckler of England exchanges blows with the Wallabies during the Quilter International match. Photo / Getty

As a result, calls for Rugby Australia to sack Cheika have grown louder, with the RA board reportedly meeting on December 10 for another performance review.

Advertisement

And former Test hooker Brendan Cannon has urged RA to take immediate action.

"They can't sit back and let this decline continue without someone deciding to take the bull by the horns, say this is unacceptable and we need to do something to turn it around," he said.

"Whatever that is – changing the coach, appointing a former Wallaby as a chairman of selectors on a panel, appointing new assistants – take a bit from each of the successful teams in the world and implement that.

"For a period of time we were the world leaders in rugby – three years ago we played in a World Cup final – but our decline has been so rapid, so quick and so sad."

Force hooker Brendan Cannon. Photo / Photosport

Believing that although Cheika would probably keep his role ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Cannon said his power should be reined in and an independent selector needed to be appointed to help arrest the slide.

"There needs to be a change in the structure and support mechanisms behind him," Cannon said.

"What's failed is that he's been allowed to have too much control and that influences selection.

"There needs to be a former player brought in to be a chairman of a selection panel."

Wallaby legend Matt Burke, who was considered one of the best rugby fullbacks in the world, wasn't shy to chime in his opinion of Cheika.

Matthew Burke. Photo / Photosport

Speaking on Sky Racing's Big Sports Breakfast radio show, Burke said that the controversial head coach had led the Wallabies to lose the respect of their rivals.

"That respect factor (from opposition teams) is gone," Burke said.

"(Cheika) survives because he has the run of the mill at Rugby Australia.

"He has total autonomy over that joint at the moment. We are down to seventh in the world after starting at number three."

Burke also called for players to be picked in their natural position, rather than changing in defence.

"In regards to getting that defensive system sorted - it is all over the shop," he said.

"They're playing blokes out of position. If you want to play Folau at fullback, play him at fullback.

"I don't know what's going on with their heads at the moment."