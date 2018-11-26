BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gerard Pique has been fined nearly 50,000 euros ($56,700) for driving with a suspended license.

The Barcelona defender appeared before a judge on Monday and was ordered to pay the fine for the incident that happened in August.

Pique's license was not valid when he was stopped by police during a random check in Barcelona. It had been suspended because of an excessive number of traffic infractions.

The sentencing specifies that Pique has to pay 200 euros ($227) daily for eight months.

