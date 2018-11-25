___

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13

Baltimore 34, Oakland 17

Seattle 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22

Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.