PARIS (AP) — Patrick Vieira's Nice extended its match-winning streak to five games with a 2-0 win against Lille in the French league on Sunday.

From 15th place in September after three losses in his first six games as Nice manager, the former Arsenal great has now steered the Mediterranean team to sixth ahead of the weekend's last game featuring Marseille.

Since losing 1-0 to Marseille in October, Nice has kept clean sheets in four successive league wins and beaten Auxerre 3-2 in the League Cup.

"We're getting better and better," said defender Malang Sarr. "Racking up clean sheets is good for confidence."

Nice's goals came in the first half from Wylan Cyprien and the second half from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Vieira's latest win followed a much-needed first victory as manager for his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry, further along the Mediterranean coast in Monaco.

Monaco's 1-0 win at Caen on Saturday, after four losses and two draws since Henry took the reins in October, came courtesy of a sweetly struck free kick from Radamel Falcao.

Vieira and Henry will meet as managers when Nice travels to Monaco on Dec. 7.

