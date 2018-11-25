COMMENT

Faith in those who have been there, done that, has been a hallmark of Steve Hansen's tenure but unlike the last World Cup, the All Blacks starting team now appears much more contestable.

Back in 2015, with a host of veterans locking down starting roles well before the pinnacle tournament, Nehe Milner-Skudder was the only genuine bolt from the blue.

For knockout matches every man on the street could tell you Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith would be the starting midfield; Jerome Kaino, Richie McCaw and Kieran Read the loose trio.

This time around it is different. Starting roles at blindside, hooker, in the midfield and the composition of the back three all remain up for debate.

Let's start with No 6, where incumbent Liam Squire did not enjoy a commanding season, largely due to injuries.

Those frustrations first opened the door for Highlanders teammate Shannon Frizell to start four tests. Frizell's call-up in June surprised most, including the man himself, but he made his mark against the Pumas in Nelson. His challenge now will be to gain enough game-time in Super Rugby to force his way back in.

Squire, nursing niggling knocks and struggling to build rhythm throughout the season, re-emerged for the All Blacks but at times seemed a shadow of the bloke who once surged past Kaino.

In Dublin, Squire wasn't helped by a virus and then left early with another knee issue.

His absence for the final test of the season paved the way for Vaea Fifita to make a compelling impression in Rome.

Sure, it came in the romp over Italy, but Fifita's efforts certainly offered a strong indication of his capabilities.

We already knew he had the pace, offloading and destructive abilities with ball in hand but the performance against Italy revealed a different, valued defensive dynamic that saw All Blacks coach Steve Hansen agree the blindside brief is far from a closed shop.

"There's a little bit of a contest going on there," Hansen said after the 66-3 rout ended the season on a brighter note.

It is a similar story in the midfield. Jack Goodhue has probably established his presence as first-choice centre and Anton Lienert-Brown's versatility and impact off the bench saw him take big strides this season.

The All Blacks will retain faith in Sonny Bill Williams to regain his spark but he faces a potential dogfight with the fast-improving Ngani Laumape and Ryan Crotty. Matt Proctor also looked sharp in his one chance at centre in Japan.

Sonny Bill Williams in part of a four-man battle for the midfield spots at next year's Rugby World Cup. Photo /Getty

"That's crammed with possibilities we just need them to get on the park and be able to play," Hansen said. "Ngani was good tonight; Jack has been great. Ryan has been good at times, Alby has been good all year."

Sam Whitelock's 17-week break will do wonders for his body, and in Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga and Damian McKenzie, Hansen feels he has contrasting playmaking options, probably in that order at No 10.

"It was good tonight for Richie to come on because I thought he lost a little bit of confidence after the Irish game. Things didn't go that well for him when he went out there. He's bounced back tonight and the more he gets to face some of the pressures that Beaudy faces all the time it will be good.

"We can play Beauden with Damian or Richie with Damian or Richie with Beauden. That's a nice combination that's building there."

All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga in action against Ireland. Photo / Getty

Back three permutations took another turn in Rome, too, with Jordie Barrett staking a real claim for the right wing.

Four tries grabbed headlines but it was more his sound decision-making and brilliance in the air that pleased most.

While he is likely to revert to fullback for the Hurricanes, those efforts in the 14 jersey allow the All Blacks the freedom to play either Ben Smith or McKenzie at the back, depending on conditions and opposition at the World Cup.

Elsewhere the All Blacks were forced to dig deep into front-row stocks. Karl Tu'inukuafe emerged as the diamond of 2018 but Nepo Laulala's return is another major plus.

After his wretched year on the sidelines, Dane Coles gave a clear reminder of his class against Italy. Codie Taylor was a standout for the All Blacks this season but Coles' footwork and ball skills in the outside channels offers another dimension.

What a battle it will be between those good mates.

At first glance, it is easy to sit back and say the All Blacks, after two defeats, struggled to hit expected standards this season.

But, clearly, depth continues to build.

Injuries are sure to alter the picture again but the upshot is Super Rugby will carry more weight than it perhaps did four years ago.

With such competitiveness evident in the aforementioned areas, pressure will be on to perform after the summer break.

This season has left Hansen and fellow selectors Ian Foster and Grant Fox with tough calls next season in both the squad and who makes the starting team.

Ultimately, that's not a bad spot to be.

"There's plenty of depth there," Hansen said. "We'll just see what comes out of Super Rugby and then make some strong decisions."