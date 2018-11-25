LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton jokingly says he has revenge on his mind when his No. 14 Seminoles face Villanova coach Jay Wright and the defending national champion Wildcats in the championship game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

"I've got tremendous amount of respect for coach Wright. The only thing I don't like about coach Wright, my wife keeps telling me how handsome he is," a smiling Hamilton said. "That's a problem. I'm going to have to tell him that then. So, maybe I need to get a little revenge from that standpoint. He's a class act. He does a tremendous job coaching his team."

Three other games will take place Sunday.

No. 19 LSU will go against Oklahoma State in the third-place game.

Memphis and Charleston square off for fifth place, while the seventh-place game has Canisius and UAB.

___

