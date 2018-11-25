Undefeated Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya will finally get the chance to test himself against a legend.

Fresh off a first-round knockout win over Derek Brunson at UFC 230, Adesanya will face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-8-1) at UFC 234 on February 9 in Melbourne.

ESPN reports Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya confirmed for UFC 234 on Feb. 9 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 25, 2018

UFC president Dana White broke the news to ESPN today, revealing that the 185-pound contest is expected to serve as the UFC 234 co-main event.

Adesanya, 29, (15-0-0; 4-0-0 UFC) has dazzled since making his debut in the UFC in February and became the first fighter to notch four victories in 2018.

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya celebrates his TKO victory over Derek Brunson. Photo / Getty

Highly touted for his striking skills, "The Last Stylebender" easily stuffed Brunson's takedowns much in the same way that he did against Brad Tavares in July and is currently ranked sixth in the UFC middleweight division.

Silva, a.k.a "The Spider," has claimed just one win in the past five years and hasn't fought in the Octagon since February 2017 but is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The 43-year-old Brazilian has recently concluded a one-year suspension after it was revealed that he had ingested a contaminated supplement, failing a random drug test in October 2017.

Anderson Silva (L) of Brazil kicks Justin Frazier. Photo / Getty

Earlier this month, Adesanya hinted that he would be staying ready as an option to step up if one of the fighters in the UFC 234 withdrew with injury after plans to fight current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker fell through.

The Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter flew to Sydney to discuss his plan with White, but Whittaker's attention was firmly set on retaining his title when he fights American Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya's shot at facing the winner of the main event and claiming the title now comes down to whether he can take down the legendary Silva.

The UFC 234 pay-per-view event will take place at Rod Laver Arena.