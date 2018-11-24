LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Max Franz of Austria was the first racer on the course and his blistering time held up Saturday in the season-opening World Cup downhill.

Franz finished in 1 minute, 46.18 seconds to hold off Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.28 seconds. Italy's Dominik Paris was third, 0.54 seconds back.

It was the second career World Cup win for the 29-year-old Franz. He also won a downhill race in Italy nearly two years ago.

Swiss racer Beat Feuz wound up sixth. He earned the crystal globe trophy a season ago for leading the downhill standings.

American Steven Nyman was 11th, a spot ahead of teammate Bryce Bennett.