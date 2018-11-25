Herald sports writer Joel Kulasingham runs through the winners and losers from the All Blacks' 66-3 thrashing of Italy in Rome.

Forward of the week:

Dane Coles

It was fun seeing Vaea Fifita back to his bulldozing best. But nothing put a smile on my face more than watching the Dane Coles of old rampaging down the wing, setting up tries and throwing the ball with poise and consistency. He even busted out an admittedly silly kick in the 20th minute, showing off his full range of skills. The battle between Coles and Codie Taylor for the No 2 jersey is gonna be a fascinating one. (Special shout out to replacement hooker Nathan Harris' outrageous grubber late in the game to set up one of Jordie Barrett's four tries, carrying on the All Black tradition of hookers playing like backs.)

Back of the week:

Jordie Barrett

This was exactly the performance Barrett needed after struggling in his past few games. Sure, it was only Italy, but the 21-year-old showed that he is a genuine option on the right wing. It gives the All Blacks another weapon to play with if they choose to move Ben Smith back to his favoured fullback role. And Barrett's versatility - his aerial nous, strong kicking game, ability to play almost anywhere across the backline - is an added strength that sets him apart as he fights to make it on the plane to Japan next year.

Coach Killer

Italy's defence

It was far from a perfect performance from the All Blacks, but they were helped by an Italian side who were completely overawed by the occasion. Playing at the stadium where Sir Peter Snell and Sir Murray Halberg both won Olympic gold for New Zealand in 1960, the All Blacks were given all the room in the world to have their own track and field session. The Six Nations wooden spooners missed a whopping 43 tackles and have some work to do if they are to prove that they still deserve to be called a 'Tier One' nation.

Kieran Read of the All Blacks celebrates. Photo / Getty

Ups:

Kieran Read

Even if it wasn't meant as a direct response to the criticism he received last week from the media and fans, Read leading the haka was an awesome symbol of a leader rising to the challenge and facing up to his critics. And he backed it up with a strong performance on the field, in particular, two offloads that led to tries.

Support of the LGBTQI community

The All Blacks and several other international rugby teams showed their support for former Wales captain Gareth Thomas by wearing rainbow coloured laces this week. It was a public declaration of support for the LGBTQI community after Thomas was attacked last weekend in Cardiff because of his sexuality. While small gestures like these may not change the world, it shows that the sport has zero tolerance for homophobia. And it was heartening to see the biggest team in the sport lead the way again in the fight for equality.

Downs:

The All Blacks' aura of invincibility

The All Blacks can still come into a place like Rome, put on a show and play some scintillating rugby. But if the rest of this Northern Tour taught us anything, it's that the All Blacks aren't the overwhelmingly dominant force in world rugby anymore. In fact, after the loss in Dublin, many look at Ireland as the new nominal number one team on the planet. It will be up to Steve Hansen and the All Blacks to change their minds.

Fun

Because rugby season is over. I guess I need to start caring about cricket now.