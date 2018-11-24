By Liam Napier in Rome

If you thought Kieran Read leading the haka for the first time was a response to widespread criticism thrown at the All Blacks captain this week, think again.

Read has been quietly chipping away at perfecting the words and actions that come with commanding the haka for some time.

This week in Rome, he felt the timing was right to grab the reins, swapping positions with halfback TJ Perenara who stood at the front of the arrow formation.

Given the backlash he endured in the wake of defeat to Ireland in Dublin last week, there may have been a perception this was some form unity display from the All Blacks towards their skipper.

Read, in his 43rd test as captain, instead suggested he picked this test as it was played at Stadio Olimpico, the same venue where Sir Peter Snell, in the 800m, and Sir Murray Halberg (5000m) both clinched memorable gold medals in 1960 in what is now considered New Zealand's greatest Olympic hour.

This week Read was also among a contingent of All Blacks who paid their respects at Monte Cassino to those Kiwis who fought and died in the famous World War Two battle which dominated New Zealand's Italian campaign.

New Zealand's players perform the Haka prior to the start of the rugby union international match between Italy and New Zealand at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Photo / AP

"It was something I wanted to do while still in this position. It just seemed like the right opportunity so hopefully I did it justice," Read said after the All Blacks finished the year with a 10-try, 66-3 rout of Italy.

"It's not just this week it's been going over a wee while. I worked a lot with TJ over the last few weeks and got to a good space for that.

"Not necessarily this game, but I felt it was a great spot to do that with what's gone on in this country from New Zealanders so I was really proud.

"It's not about me there. It's about the team and the connection that's always the way so that's my mindset."

It was fitting, too, that after leading the haka Read delivered a strong personal performance which featured two offloads for tries.

Kieran Read of the All Blacks (L) swaps his jersey with Abraham Steyn of Italy (R) following the International Rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Italy. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen felt compelled to launch a spirited defence of his captain this week, and post-match moved to explain how much effort Read put into making sure he pulled off the lead haka role.

"You don't just rock up and lead the haka it takes a lot of preparation," Hansen said." To be able to lead it well it's something you've put half a year or a whole year's work into.

"Today was the day he felt comfortable to do that. It's a tremendous honour to lead it and it's also a tremendous responsibility because you're not only representing the All Blacks, you're representing the iwi that belongs to that haka and all of our Maori brothers and sisters.

"He wouldn't want to go out there and do that ad-hock. He's been working away quietly with TJ and this was the week he decided he was ready."

While it's been a difficult season for the All Blacks, suffering two defeats and two narrow escapes against the Springboks and England away from home, Read believes they are in a positive place as they build towards chasing a third straight World Cup title next year in Japan.

"It was a great season to learn. I felt we put in some great performances, and also some that weren't up to the standard that we're after," Read said. "That's been the case for a number of years that I've been in this team. It's never easy.

"Every opposition we play have their best games of the year against us and that's something to learn from. It comes from experience, and we've got guys who are relatively new to this stage and have learnt a lot from those situations.

"I think we're in a good spot right now. We've got a squad who is capable of a lot it's all about making sure you take the lessons and learn and move forward."