How the players rated in the All Blacks' 66-3 thumping of Italy in Rome.
All Blacks
15. Damian McKenzie - 8
Ran good support lines, seemed on the end of everything. Hat-trick came from being in the right place at the right time.
14. Jordie Barrett - 9
Showed full array of skills to score four. Speed, strength and, as a highlight, ability in the air.
13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 8
Beat the most defenders and formed with Laumape the most cohesive midfield of the tour.
12. Ngani Laumape - 8
Good go-forward ball and always made the right decision, including his call to step around Hayward for a try.
11. Waisake Naholo - 7
Faultless in the air but was outshone by the rampant attacks on the other sideline.
10. Beauden Barrett - 8
Excellent tactical kicking to set up a couple tries, finished off a canny lineout move by racing away 50 metres to score.
9. TJ Perenara - 7
Typically energetic while marshalling his backline during 50 minutes on the field.
8. Kieran Read - 7
Led the haka then led the way in the lineout, offloaded brilliantly for two tries.
7. Ardie Savea - 7
Solid if unspectacular, especially compared to his teammates. Withdrawn just after halftime.
6. Vaea Fifita - 9
Did it all. Knocked away tacklers with ease and constantly drove back the opposition on defence. One rampaging run could have produced a try.
5. Scott Barrett - 7
Pinged for a penalty that gave Italy their only points. Not quite as impactful as his brothers.
4. Patrick Tuipulotu - 8
A couple of untimely drops aside, was brilliant with ball in hand. Strong angled run to set up the second.
3. Nepo Laulala - 7
A few dominant tackles but missed a couple too. Part of a commanding scrum.
2. Dane Coles - 8
Showed his trademark athleticism in the wide channels to play a key role in two tries.
1. Ofa Tuungafasi - 8
Applied huge pressure at scrum time, drove Ferrari into a ditch time and time again.
Reserves
16. Nathan Harris - 8: Brilliant kick to set up Barrett's hat-trick try.
17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7: Continued the scrum ascendancy in his 20-minute cameo.
18. Angus Ta'avao - 7: Gave away a couple penalties in short time on the field.
19. Brodie Retallick - 8: Looked like a bull finally set free once he was introduced.
20. Dalton Papalii - 7: First man called on and tackled well in his half an hour.
21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi - 8: Very busy off the bench and shone against a tiring opposition.
22. Richie Mo'unga - 8: Replaced Barrett then aped him with clever kick to set up McKenzie's hat-trick.
23. Rieko Ioane - 7: Didn't get too heavily into the action after replacing Naholo.
Italy
15. Jayden Hayward - 4
Had a tough time trying to cope defensively with the All Blacks' outstanding outside backs.
14. Tommaso Benvenuti - 3
Missed as many tackles as he made, ineffective in rare chances on attack.
13. Michele Campagnaro - 3
Was run all over by Lienert-Brown and Laumape, missing five tackles in all.
12. Tommaso Castello - 2
Ditto for the other man in the Italian midfield, who managed to miss six of his 11 attempts.
11. Luca Sperandio - 4
Made a couple of strong runs but was also made to suffer by Barrett.
10. Tommaso Allan - 5
Showed his ability with the boot in limited opportunities, ensured it wasn't a shutout.
9. Tito Tebaldi - 7
The best of a rather bad bunch, kicked effectively throughout the game and made the most metres.
8. Abraham Jurgens Stey - 5
One of the few Italians to tackle well, especially early when full of energy.
7. Jake Polledri - 6
Showed strength in the carry to beat a few defenders, got through a mountain of work on defence.
6. Sebastian Negri - 5
Carried consistently but failed to do much with all the possession.
5. Dean Budd - 5
Displayed his resilience to play a full game after taking a nasty tumble from a lineout.
4. Alessandro Zanni - 4
Forced off before the break, tackled well when on the field.
3. Simone Ferrari - 2
Endured an arduous outing against Tu'ungafasi in the scrum, gave away three penalties.
2. Leonardo Ghiraldini - 3
Struggled to perform his core duties well, anonymous when Italy were on attack.
1. Andrea Lovotti - 3
Part of a scrum that largely struggled, conceded a couple of penalties.
Reserves
16. Luca Bigi - 3: Not any better at throwing than the man he replaced.
17. Cherif Traore - 3: Gave away two penalties in his half an hour on the field.
18. Tiziano Pasquali - 3: Did nothing of note in 20 minutes, had the best Italian name.
19. Marco Fuser - 4: Introduced just before halftime and defended with solidity.
20. Johan Meyer - NA
21. Guglielmo Palazzani - NA
22. Luca Morisi - 3: A tough 25 minutes in a team going backwards.
23. Edoardo Padovani - 3: Completely forgettable in half an hour off the bench.