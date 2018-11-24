Here's how the world media reacted to the All Blacks' 66-3 demolition of Italy in Rome.

Media

AP - All Blacks respond to Ireland loss by thumping Italy 66-3

Daniella Matara writes:

"The All Blacks took out their frustration from losing to Ireland by thumping Italy 66-3 at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Yet, it was a far from convincing performance.

"Despite scoring 10 tries against Italy for the first time, there was a glut of sloppy errors by New Zealand.

"However, after failing to record a try last weekend in Dublin, coach Steve Hansen would be heartened to see 10 this time thanks to four for wing Jordie Barrett, three for fullback Damian McKenzie and one apiece to TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett, who converted five. Richie Mo'unga converted the last three."

SA Rugby Mag - All Blacks tide sweeps Italy away

Mariette Adams writes:

"Coach Steve Hansen made a total of 11 changes to New Zealand's starting lineup for their final Test of the year, and the experimental side stepped up to deliver a polished performance.

"The big All Blacks win saw them become the first Test side to score over 500 points in three consecutive years.

"Italy's defence simply couldn't counter the All Blacks' pace, power and precision, and they didn't have the quality to trouble the New Zealanders on attack."

Planet Rugby - All Blacks put Italy to sword

"As expected, the Azzurri were on the receiving end of a backlash as the All Blacks bounced back from their defeat to Ireland with a clinical performance. It was a completely one-sided affair as the world champions ran in 10 tries while they prevented their hosts from dotting down. Italy's discipline let them down as they conceded too many penalties, which the visitors duly capitalised on."

Jordie Barrett, left, celebrates after scoring with Anton Lienert-Brown as Italian players look on. Photo / AP

Social Media

All Blacks too good for Italy

@AllBlacks reminding us of the devastation they can cause #ssrugby #ITAvNZL — Szechuan Pepper Ndaba (@busiendaba12) November 24, 2018

With his try against Italy, Beauden Barrett becomes the most prolific tryscoring #10 in World Rugby history, overtaking former #AllBlacks flyhalf Dan Carter #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/tSij9bJdhg — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 24, 2018

And Italy is in the same group as #allblacks for world cup😑 #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/DzjSavWzC2 — Kaashefah (@KaashefahSavahl) November 24, 2018

Italy just isn't a tier 1 rugby nation and it won't become one. Japan is miles ahead, and the USA are probably better too, as are the pacific islands nations. #ITAvNZL — StivaleOvale (@xnebiax) November 24, 2018

Man of the match Jordie Barrett

Maybe Jordie Barrett can play wing after all 🤔 #ITAvNZL #utility — Gethin Pearce (@GethinPearce) November 24, 2018

Of course Jordie Barrett scores four tries after all the chat about Shag starting him on the right wing #ITAvNZL — Richard Gordon (@gordo_nz) November 24, 2018

Nathan Harris' grubber

76' | TRY! Another one courtesy of a chip kick. This one from replacement hooker Nathan Harris into the arms of Jordie Barrett for his third try. Italy 3 - All Blacks 59.#ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/MuNZnj5LDz — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 24, 2018

When your substitute hooker grubber kicks to Jordi Barrett for a sublime try, things are going well. Italy feeling the full wrath of the New Zealand backlash from last week. 3-59. Italy getting a massive lesson in ball retention and quick ruck ball distribution. #ITAvNZL — Hawkeye Sidekick (@hawkeyesidekick) November 24, 2018

Replacement hookers aren’t meant to kick grubbers 🙆🏻‍♂️🔥🤣 #ITAvNZL — Godfrey 🌍 (@___godfrey) November 24, 2018

Support for Gareth Thomas and LGBTQI

Brilliant gesture by the @AllBlacks and @WelshRugbyUnion amongst others, to wear rainbow coloured shoelaces in support of @gareththomas14. Shows what can be done when people unite. #NZ — DylanSportsJourno (@dylan_journo) November 24, 2018

Partly so they can show solidarity and support to a historically persecuted group, but mostly to trigger snowflakes who get offended at the sight of a multicolored shoelace. — chris (@Lukeurmyson) November 23, 2018