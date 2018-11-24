Here's how the world media reacted to the All Blacks' 66-3 demolition of Italy in Rome.
Media
AP - All Blacks respond to Ireland loss by thumping Italy 66-3
Daniella Matara writes:
"The All Blacks took out their frustration from losing to Ireland by thumping Italy 66-3 at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Yet, it was a far from convincing performance.
"Despite scoring 10 tries against Italy for the first time, there was a glut of sloppy errors by New Zealand.
"However, after failing to record a try last weekend in Dublin, coach Steve Hansen would be heartened to see 10 this time thanks to four for wing Jordie Barrett, three for fullback Damian McKenzie and one apiece to TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape and Beauden Barrett, who converted five. Richie Mo'unga converted the last three."
SA Rugby Mag - All Blacks tide sweeps Italy away
Mariette Adams writes:
"Coach Steve Hansen made a total of 11 changes to New Zealand's starting lineup for their final Test of the year, and the experimental side stepped up to deliver a polished performance.
"The big All Blacks win saw them become the first Test side to score over 500 points in three consecutive years.
"Italy's defence simply couldn't counter the All Blacks' pace, power and precision, and they didn't have the quality to trouble the New Zealanders on attack."
Planet Rugby - All Blacks put Italy to sword
"As expected, the Azzurri were on the receiving end of a backlash as the All Blacks bounced back from their defeat to Ireland with a clinical performance. It was a completely one-sided affair as the world champions ran in 10 tries while they prevented their hosts from dotting down. Italy's discipline let them down as they conceded too many penalties, which the visitors duly capitalised on."
