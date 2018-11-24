LONDON (AP) — England secured a sixth straight rugby victory over Australia for the first time with a 37-18 thrashing at Twickenham on Saturday.

Each of England's back three scored tries as the hosts responded to giving up a 10-point first-half lead with a dominant second-half performance.

Jonny May gave England the lead with a third-minute try, and two Owen Farrell penalties made it 13-3 six minutes before halftime.

However, a fine run and score from fullback Israel Folau brought Australia back into contention and Matt To'omua added a penalty to level the scores at the interval.

Advertisement

Stung, England took control afterwards through scores from Elliot Daly and youngster Joe Cokanasiga, and Farrell added a try of his own four minutes from the end and converted for 37-13.

Folau got his second try with the final play of the match, but it was of little consolation for an Australia side which has recorded its lowest win rate for a calendar year since 1974.

With a narrow defeat to New Zealand the only blemish for England during its four internationals in November, Eddie Jones' side appears well set for next year's World Cup in Japan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports