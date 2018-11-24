The perfect match to restore confidence and grab opportunities. Many All Blacks did exactly that in Rome, posing plenty of selection challenges to ponder over the summer break.

Vaea Fifita made a compelling case at blindside. Likewise Jordie Barrett with four tries on the right wing. Patrick Tuipulotu stepped up to outshine Scott Barrett in the second-row.

Dane Coles, in his second test start this season, served a reminder of his class and importance next year with some brilliant touches roaming the edge.

Ngani Laumape also proved he is far from a one-dimensional battering ram with a performance that strengthened his demands for much more time in the black No 12 jersey.

Conditions were difficult after rain in the Italian capital all week continued but, given the significant drop in standard from the opposition, this test was always going to be one-sided.

The All Blacks still had to produce execution well beyond that shown over the past two weeks.

Once again they started hesitantly, a level of chunkiness evident in much of their work with the greasy ball creating several early errors.

This time, though, adjustments came quickly. And by half time, leading 31-3, the contest was done. Italy just couldn't hack the pace.

The All Blacks' short passing game improved dramatically, allowing them to regularly get in behind Italy and generate their so desired fast ruck ball.

They retained the ball more, too; content to build phases and attack from inside their 22 on a number of occasions.

Set moves were executed with precision, the blindside often targeted. Beauden Barrett's try off a long lineout a nod to creative plays they have been seeking.

The All Blacks know they won't, can't, be judged on this match alone. In many ways, this was a no win situation where they were always expected to dominate. For some nothing they did here will change perceptions formed in Dublin and London.

But, overall this week, they will and should be pleased.

Scoff at the opposition maybe, but don't downplay the skill on show.

And, remember, the Wallabies struggled to put Italy away last week, winning by 19 points.

Beauden Barrett's vastly improved decision-making were among pleasing aspects. He set up two tries through kicks; one a grubber for Damian McKenzie, the other brilliantly snaffled in the air by brother Jordie.

After leading the haka for the first time, Kieran Read also sent a message. He, too, laid on tries with perfectly-timed offloads for McKenzie's first and Ngani Laumape's strike just after half time.

The biggest fringe winners were Fifita, Tuipulotu, Laumape and Jordie Barrett.

Fifita evoked shades of New Plymouth by breaking tackles, offloading and striding out. Efforts without the ball were just as impressive; the way he led the defensive line speed and put in punishing hits. He was the dominant force the All Blacks want their No 6 to be. In this regard, he certainly offered a very viable alternative to the injured Liam Squire.

Tuipulotu, another frequently in and out of the All Blacks, hit the ball a pace in the midfield and carried with intent. If the All Blacks opt to take four locks to the World Cup this may have been enough to cement his place.

The best aspect from Laumape was he didn't overplay his hand. He defended well, carried well, settled the play when he had to and put in a grubber to set up McKenzie's hat-trick.

Anton Lienert-Brown, as he has been all year, again offered the assured midfield presence throughout.

Waisake Naholo was one who maybe didn't take his chance. While he went looking for work this wasn't the dominant display he needed.

The All Blacks had the option of slotting Rieko Ioane in the midfield but in, perhaps, a telling change, instead replaced Naholo after 55 minutes.

Compare Naholo's match to Jordie Barrett and it is clear who enhanced their case.

Cracking the half century, scoring 10 tries while conceding none are the main takeaways from a test the All Blacks needed to send a statement.

We won't know where they are really at until they meet the Springboks next year but this was a significant step forward.

That, too, rings true for many fringe prospects who delivered messages of their own.