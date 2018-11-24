Follow live updates as France and Fiji clash in Paris.











Fullback Benjamin Fall and prop Rabah Slimani will start France's final November test against Fiji on Saturday at Stade de France.

Coach Jacques Brunel made them the only changes to the side that beat Argentina last weekend to end a five-test losing streak. Fall replaces Maxime Medard, who was concussed against the Pumas, and Slimani was preferred to Cedate Gomes Sa.

"It's a reward for the performance of Slimani who made a very satisfactory substitute appearance (against the Springboks)," Brunel said on Thursday. "He was good in the key sectors and more present in the loose, as I'd asked of him. This start is to encourage him in that sense."

The rest of the team was unchanged, with the halfback pairing of Camille Lopez and Baptiste Serin retained, and Gael Fickou keeping a midfield partnership with Mathieu Bastareaud.

After conceding a last-minute defeat to South Africa, France recovered against Argentina and wants to start a winning streak.

"A group is born," wing Yoann Huget said. "We work with a lot of pleasure, confidence, and the desire to give even more to go further with this group."

Brunel was less conservative with his bench, calling up former France Under-20s tighthead prop Demba Bamba and Toulouse hooker Julien Marchand for possible test debuts alongside Felix Lambey and Kelian Galletier.