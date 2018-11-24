While all eyes would have been on Steve Hansen's ABs against Italy this morning - and how they bounced back after losing to Ireland – Stephen Kearney is enjoying a much smoother ride.

You couldn't have blamed long-suffering Kiwi league fans from expecting little success from a Kearney-coached Warriors team when he took up the post in 2017.

For a start, the Parramatta NRL side Kearney coached had an unflattering record of 10 wins, one draw and 31 losses during his 42-game tenure.

And despite New Zealand proving to be a breeding ground of top talent, the Warriors have too often been the underachievers in the NRL.

On the field, they'd been notorious for blowing matches they should have won; a trait which continually tested their fans to stick to the club's former catch-cry "Matter of Faith".

And off the field, things have also been so often a shambles; including regular coaching changes (including three coaches during a three-year period), issues with the salary cap and very public and messy fall-outs between previous owners.

But Kearney – returning to the club he proudly played for between 1995-98 - has proven to be a master-stroke of a coaching signing.

The Herald on Sunday reveals what he has done at the club during his first two seasons at Mt Smart Stadium – including getting the Warriors into the play-offs this season after a seven-year absence – is set to be rewarded with a new three-year deal.

Club CEO Cameron George says Kearney is "the future here".

And you can see why the straight-talking club boss feels that way.

Not only has he helped get the team back into the play-offs, he has also won back fan support (evidenced by sell-out crowds at Mt Smart Stadium this year) and also isn't afraid to make the tough calls when it comes to the future of high-profile and well-paid players.

As Kearney's short-term future appears to be locked-up, the future of All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is still uncertain.

Hansen is on contract with New Zealand Rugby until the end of next year's Rugby World Cup campaign.

Last weekend's loss to Ireland saw some All Blacks fans and columnists call for time to be blown on his coaching tenure.

But let's not forget this is a man who has won a World Cup with the All Blacks as a head coach, and earlier an assistant coach.

Hansen says he will make a decision whether to stand down at the end of next year, or seek reappointment post the World Cup, by Christmas. Considering what he has given to New Zealand rugby, he should be given the right to make that call in his own time.