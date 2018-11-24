BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored 3:06 into overtime after getting the tying goal late in regulation, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday for their eighth straight victory.

Buffalo's win streak is the longest in the NHL and the team's best stretch since winning 10 in a row to start the 2006-07 season. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 31 saves.

Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw scored the Canadiens, who have lost three straight. Phillip Danault had two assists, and Antti Niemi stopped 37 shots.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored a pair of goals, Calvin Pickard made 31 saves in his 12th career shutout and Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring three goals in the final five minutes, 21 seconds.

Travis Konecny had a goal, two assists and got into fight, Jordan Weal scored an empty-net goal and Claude Giroux had three assists for Philadelphia.

Pickard was in net because starter Brian Elliott and backup Michal Neuvirth are sidelined with lower body injuries. Pickard has made 10 appearances and has a 4-1-2 record.

New York lost for the third time in 12 games. The Rangers entered with three wins a row.

WILD 4, JETS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal scored with 2:31 remaining and Minnesota topped Winnipeg in an emotional, penalty-filled matchup.

Nino Niederreiter, Eric Fehr and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Alex Stalock made 26 saves while filling in for Devan Dubnyk, who was scratched with an illness.

Patrik Laine scored for the sixth time in three games for Winnipeg, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Nikolaj Ehlers added his fifth goal of the season, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.

DUCKS 2, OILERS 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime as Anaheim rallied to beat Edmonton.

The Ducks earned their second straight win after a pair of overtime losses to Toronto and Colorado. Nick Ritchie tied the game with 16.2 seconds remaining, and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves, and Connor McDavid extended his point streak to five games.

CAPITALS 3, RED WINGS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michal Kempny and Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:56 span of the third period and Washington recorded its season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Kempny snapped a 1-1 tie with a slap shot at 6:38, and Ovechkin extended the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the season.

Ovechkin and Tom Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist against Detroit. Washington goalie Braden Holtby had 31 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his 10th goal of the season in the first period for the Red Wings, who were 9-2 in their last 11 games before the trip to Washington. Jonathan Bernier finished with 17 stops.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored on a his own rebound after being stopped on a breakaway at 3:40 of overtime to lead the Islanders.

Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee and Nick Leddy also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak and beat New Jersey for the second time this season. Thomas Greiss made 39 saves.

Taylor Hall, Brian Boyle and Marcus Johansson scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 31 saves. The loss was the fourth in 11 home games (7-1-3), with only one coming in regulation.

