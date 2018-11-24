LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danilo Gallinari hit three free throws with 3 seconds left to tie it in regulation and finished with 20 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Memphis 112-107 on Friday to end the Grizzlies' five-game winning streak.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points. Mike Conley scored 19 points before fouling out with 2:51 left in regulation.

Harrell scored five points in OT for the Clippers.

The Grizzlies had an opportunity to tie it in overtime, but Avery Bradley stole the ball from Garrett Temple with 5.3 seconds to play. Bradley was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

The Grizzlies did not score a field goal in regulation after Conley hit a 3-pointer with 3:26 to play to put them up 93-85.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, NETS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota beat Brooklyn.

Rose was 11 for 17 from the field, helping Minnesota get back on track after dropping two in a row. Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Jeff Teague finished with 15.

Brooklyn had six players score in double figures, but shot 41.8 percent from the field. Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points apiece, and DeMarre Carroll finished with 13.